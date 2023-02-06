‘Show Some Respect’: Social Media Slams Akshay Kumar For ‘Walking Over Map Of India’; Check Out!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently posted a clip on Twitter for an advertisement. In the video, he was walking on a digitized version of a globe. Netizens were quick to notice that the actor was stepping on India’s map in the clip. They slammed him for not showing respect to the country.

Akshay posted the clip on his social media account. He was promoting an international airline company, which announced his global tour that would begin in March. In the clip, Akshay was smiling as well as walking around a digitally created version of a globe. The ad stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa.

Twitter slammed Akshay Kumar for walking on the map of India. They commented, “Bhai thodi to respect kar liya karo hamare Bharat ki,” “What a shameful and arrogant person… walking on India’s map…” “What do you want to achieve by doing this? Respect India,” “Seriously. Who came up with this idea to walk on a map ?”

One person said that if any Khans (Bollywood actors) had rubbed the India map with their shoes, they would have been boycotted by now. Anothe user said that no matter how hard people are trying to distance themselves from these issues, movie folks keep doing these blatant mistakes which is responsible for the ire they are receiving.

On the professional front, Akshay will act in Selfiee. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Raj Mehta directed the film. The film Selfiee will hit theaters on February 24.