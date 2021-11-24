Manisha Koirala Calls Kangana Ranaut ‘Intelligent’, Check Out What She Said About Alia Bhatt?

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has praised actresses Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor. He has praised these artists in one of his interviews. Manisha Koirala says Alia Bhatt’s work has a long way to go. He said that the kind of work Alia Bhatt is doing is way ahead. At the same time, Manisha Koirala has also praised Kangana Ranaut. She has described Kangana Ranaut as ‘brilliant’. Actress Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut in the year 2006. Since then he has acted in more than 30 films and has been honored with four National Film Awards. Whereas, Alia Bhatt started her acting career in the industry in the year 2012. She has also won many awards for her acting. Alia Bhatt’s performance has been highly appreciated in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy.

In this interview, Manisha Koirala talks about her favorite actors. She said that the younger generation coming into acting is great and they are at par with the world standards. Manisha called Kartik Aaryan a good actor and Ranbir Kapoor a great one. Manisha said, “I have seen Alia Bhatt’s work and I feel she is way ahead of what I have done. Manisha Koirala says that even Kangana Ranaut is fabulous. He said, I loved Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the film Queen. Talking about her co-stars, Manishane said that she got the opportunity to work with Nana Patekar, Arvind Swamy, Aamir Khan and other brilliant actors.”

Significantly, Manisha Koirala established herself as a leading actress in the 90s. She made his Bollywood debut with the film Saudagar (1991). Manisha also starred in films such as 1942 A Love Story (1994), Bombay Aur Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), Khamoshi (1996), Dil Se (1998), Lajja (2001) and Escape from Taliban (2003). Now his film Shahzada is about to come. She is also accompanied by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in this film. The film will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.