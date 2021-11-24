Nora Fatehi Stuns In A Blue Dress! The Actress Spoke About Her Work As A Waitress

Canadian Dancer and B-town’s most sensational dancer ‘Nora Fatehi’ flaunt her beautiful blue dress. Nora is always known for her sexy moves and bold glittery dress. She is a social media sensation and followed by many people’s. Recently, she made headlines with her beautiful blue dress, the photos captured by the paparazzi. As usual, Nora’s Charming smile and beautiful outfits are loved by the Fans. Her post becomes viral in a few minutes. Nora always amazed her fans with her hot photographs and sizzling videos, in the viral video, Nora can be seen flaunting her curves in blue drees.

Nora has always been an influencer and she never fails to impress her fans via her past struggle. She always shares her experience without any fear or worries and this quality make her apart from others. A few days back, she spoke about her work as a waitress at the age of 16′ in the show ‘star vs food’, “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.” She said, “But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time.”

Nora starred her courier as a dancer in the movie ‘Bahubali-The beginning’ and after that, she was in Bigg Boss. Her hard work makes her count in B-town’s most successful artists. She was last seen in the movie ‘Bhuj – The Indian Pride’. Nowadays, the actress enjoys the success of her latest song ‘Kusu Kusu’.