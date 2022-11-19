MC Stan Nominated By Salman Khan For Next 4 Weeks For The Fight He Had With Shalin!!

In ‘Bigg Boss 16’, there was a lot of ruckus between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan in the Thursday and Friday episodes. The fight between the two, which started with Tina Datta’s concern, escalated into verbal abuse, after which Shalin’s anger was seen even when ‘Bigg Boss’ called Shalin, Stan, and Tina to the confession room. At the same time, now in Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan spoke openly on this issue. At the same time, he fiercely reprimanded each and every contestant. Not only this, but Salman Khan has also given a severe punishment to MC Stan.

Actually, in the fight with Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan first used abusive words, after which Shalin Bhanot also used wrong words and then the ruckus between the two increased. On this, Salman Khan told MC Stan that if you abuse, then should have the guts to listen to people because the other person will give you double of it. If you do not have the ability to listen, then you should not abuse.

Further, Salman Khan also told that Stan is nominated from ‘Bigg Boss’ house for the next four weeks. Salman Khan said, “I want to tell you the result of this fight, which has not been told to you even by Bigg Boss. Stan you are nominated for 4 weeks. If Tina had not been there, you would have gone out of the house yesterday itself”. MC Stan gets a little disappointed after hearing these words of Salman Khan.

However, after this whole conversation, Salman Khan also got Shalin and Stan’s quarrel to end. Salman Khan first told Shalin that if he leaves ‘Bigg Boss’ then only he will suffer, after which Shalin decides not to leave the show. Only after this, Salman gets Shalin and Stan to end their fight. During this, Stan said sorry to Shalin and then both the contestants hugged each other.