Nimrit Kaur’s Mom Made A Big Disclosure On Her Daughter’s Depression Issue, Deets Inside!!

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, Nimrit talked about her mental health in the show. She told that she has been feeling claustrophobic for a few days and has not been able to sleep as her mind is cluttered and tired. Now her mother Indrapreet has confirmed that her daughter was suffering from mental health issues. Nimrit’s mother disclosed this in her recent interview.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

She said, “While playing the lead role in the show Choti Sardarni, she was suffering from mental health issues and was diagnosed with chronic fatigue. After that, she took a short break and started taking medicines. Nimrit was strong and she did not stop. She has made a comeback and continues to give her best in the show”.

She further added, “After a year, when she was out from the show, she took a break to wean herself off the drug and work towards her mental health. She has put on weight temporarily.” Indrapreet said that when she saw her daughter crying on TV, she too cried and felt like hugging Nimrit.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Let us tell you that Nimrit is being liked a lot in the new season of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is once again hosting this show. Whereas, along with Nimrit, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thackeray, and Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya and MC Stan are also part of the show. Her game plan is admired by the fans and the house members too, she is maintaining the dignity to great extent.