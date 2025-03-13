Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At Critics: ‘Why Wait To Speak Up?’

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is making waves not just for her upcoming film The Electric State but also for her powerful stand against online bullying. In a recent interview with Today host Savannah Guthrie, the actress addressed the intense scrutiny she has faced over the years and explained why she chose to call out her detractors in a bold public statement earlier this month.

Brown, now 20, has grown up in the public eye, and with that has come relentless commentary on her appearance and evolution. Tired of being the subject of unwarranted criticism, she posted a lengthy PSA video addressing the issue, urging people to stop dissecting her transformation from child star to young woman. Her message resonated widely, not just within the entertainment industry but with young girls everywhere who have faced similar judgment.

“I’m happy that people were able to resonate with the video,” Brown shared during the interview. “It’s not just for people in the industry, it’s for young girls all over the world that feel like they are targeted or harassed at times for the way they look or the way they present themselves. I realized that if I’m not going to say it…and I’m never going to find a good time to say it, then why wait and just do it now?”

The actress received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities and fans alike. However, stepping outside of the fun-loving, carefree image that many associate with her wasn’t easy. Speaking about how she handled the overwhelming response to her message, Brown revealed that she chose to disconnect.

“I kind of shut my phone off after because I was a little overwhelmed,” she admitted. “But again, I’m so happy people were able to feel like they connected with the video.”

Despite being in the middle of a demanding press tour for The Electric State, Brown has made it clear that she is unwilling to let negativity dictate her journey. Her decision to speak out not only reinforces her growing confidence but also serves as a reminder that public figures—especially young women—deserve to evolve without constant scrutiny.

With her latest move, Millie Bobby Brown is proving that she’s more than just a talented actress—she’s a voice for those who need it most.