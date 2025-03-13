Salman Khan ‘Shot’ Shah Rukh Khan On Karan Arjun Sets, Recalls Johnny Lever

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are known for their off-screen camaraderie, but during the filming of their 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun, their mischief reached a whole new level. The duo’s pranks were a constant source of chaos on set, but one particular stunt left the entire crew in shock—when Salman appeared to shoot Shah Rukh during an intense ‘argument.’

In a recent interview with Galatta, comedian and co-star Johnny Lever recalled the infamous prank, which momentarily convinced everyone that Salman had actually killed Shah Rukh.

“We were shooting Karan Arjun in Jaipur, and after the day’s work, we would party in the evening—drinking, dancing, and having fun,” Lever shared. “Salman used to tease Shah Rukh a lot, calling him a star and making fun of his dancing. We were worried that it might turn serious at some point.”

One evening, things took a dramatic turn when the two actors staged a fight at a party. Lever recounted how Salman suddenly pulled out a gun and fired at Shah Rukh, who collapsed on the spot. “We all were shocked. Honey Irani gasped—she was on the verge of an attack. But then, Shah Rukh got up, and both of them just started laughing. It was all a prank,” Lever revealed.

Salman himself had spoken about this incident during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. He explained that the prank had been planned in advance, with Shah Rukh in on the act. “I told Shah Rukh, ‘I’ll call you for a dance, you refuse, and then we’ll get into a scuffle. Here’s a blank gun—I’ll fire at you, and you fall down.’ My brother Sohail was there too. When I pulled Shah Rukh’s hand, he snatched it away. We started pushing each other, and then I took out the gun and fired. Shah Rukh did a somersault and fell down,” Salman had recalled.

The Karan Arjun Legacy

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Karan Arjun was a reincarnation drama that became a massive box office success. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee, and Amrish Puri, the film earned ₹43 crore on a ₹6-crore budget, cementing itself as a Bollywood classic.

While the film’s action-packed story thrilled audiences, it seems the real drama was unfolding behind the scenes—one prank at a time!