Recently Mira Rajput posted a post on Instagram that is a snapshot in monochrome hues. She is giving a very intense look to the camera. Leaving us thinking about what’s on her mind while giving this post. But her caption said it all “Insert ‘looking at food as love’ caption. But I really don’t… unless, of course, it’s Yauatcha Mumbai.” Her hashtag said “quarantine lover”. So her quarantine lover is definitely none other than food. I can say this because being a fitness freak Mira Rajput never compromises from food, in one more video she is doing yoga but she can’t stop thinking about pizza. Other than this she is also a selfie queen and always gives us a glimpse of her life through her posts on Instagram. Whether it’s her family or Shahid’s family we always get a sneak peek.

Recently she shared the video in which Neelima Azeem is scolding Shahid and Ishan for always being busy on phone. Mira posted this video with the caption- “put down your phones #HomeVideos”

Besides this Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her parents as they spotted a poster of her at a mall. Her father and mother are seen posing next to the poster, smiling and looking proud of their daughter. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, “I owe everything I am today to my parents. And I can’t even begin to describe this feeling…I love you, Mom & Dad!” She even added the hashtag ‘gratitude’ to her caption. Mira Rajput also commented on the picture “So lovely,” wrote stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Mrunal Thakur left heart emojis and Deepika Padukone liked the post.

Mira Rajput is a perfect girl who is a fitness freak, fashionista, family person. Being a noncelebrity she never forgets her roots. Since tying the knot back in 2015 to welcoming two beautiful babies together. Mira is always with Shahid side by side. be it traveling the world or even battling controversies, these two quickly turned out to be quite the power couple.

