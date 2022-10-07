Mouni Roy Reacts To Fans Comparing Her Role With Alia Bhatt In Brahmastra; Check Out!

Mouni Roy talks about the love and appreciation she felt for her film Brahmastra. The actor plays Junoon, the antagonist of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a new interview, Mouni was asked about fans’ comments on social media saying her role in Ayan Mukherjee’s film was “more important” than Alia Bhatt’s role in the sci-fi drama.

Brahmastra was released on 9 September. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna as well as Shah Rukh Khan in cameo roles. Mouni said that the character of the film ” Junoon” has a quiet confidence and strong strength, and the audience accepts her in a way she never expected. She also talked about the fans praising her work, and some even said that she played a bigger role in the film than Alia bhatt.

Mouni said in an interview with siddhartha kannan, “I don’t think anything is more important or less important. I think the audience showed an unexpected reaction to Junoon’s confidence, strength and calmness.” My role was only mine and I had to play the villain in the film. This was my responsibility that I have to focus on my role and I do.”

Mouni continued, “It’s great to hear the reaction of the public. I think about my efforts. This has born fruit over the years. But I think it’s fair to say that Brahmastra is a film for everyone. The world created by Ayan is a story about characters and visuals(VFX) . Each character is very important in this ensemble cast, and this is the film that it is today. I can’t deny anyone’s contribution to this film,”.

The actress also talked about her family and friends’ reactions to her Junoon’s character and reveals how it “scared” her. Mouni said, “What matters most to me is the reaction of my family and friends. I was so afraid of their reaction. By the end of the film, they were all heartbroken and some even cried.

Brahmastra Part 1 – Shiva is reported to have made ₹425 crore worldwide in 4 weeks. It is the highest grossing Hindi film of the year behind Yash-Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR of SS Rajamouli and is also the third highest grossing Indian film in 2022.