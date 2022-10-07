Neha Kakkar Visits Golden Temple With Husband Rohanpreet And Her Family, Shares Emotional Note!

Singer Neha Kakkar visited Sri Harmandir Sahib, known as the Golden Temple of Amritsar, for the first time with singer husband Rohanpreet Singh after their wedding.

Neha took to Instagram and shared photos with Rohanpreet Singh, his parents Gurinder Pal Singh and Daljit Singh, her parents Niti Kakkar and Rishikesh Kakkar and more. She wears a green ethnic costume while Rohanpreet wears a white T-shirt, brown trousers and a green turban. Several photos showed her praying with her husband and posted a photo of her family saluting while posing for the camera.

She shared a series of photographs and wrote in the caption,”Finally we visited the Darbar Sahib together. Thanks to the devotees, Saari Sangat, security and everyone who helped us reach Baba Ji safely. I even Got so emotional seeing Baba ji closely and finding Rohu next to me. He was holding my hand very warmly and I heard him saying thank you to Baba ji for being married to me. I felt so good there.Thank you Baba ji for Giving me Rohu. Thank you for everything. Must Visit Baba ji at least Once in your life. Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh)” concluded.

Rohanpreet also commented on Neha’s post saying, “I am happy to have you in my life. Thank you Babaji.” The singer and her brother Tony Kakkar said: “What a joy to be there. My sincere blessings to all of you.” Apart from them Many fans put heart emojis on their photos.

Neha married Rohanpreet in a ceremony at Anand Karaj on the morning of 24 October 2020. That night they were married in accordance with the Hindu ritual.After co-starring on Kapil Sharma’s 2020 show, Neha made it clear that she and Rohanpreet didn’t want a relationship and wanted to get married when they started talking. They met while shooting the music video for Nehu Da Vyah. And two months later they got married.