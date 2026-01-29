“My World Changed in a Single Afternoon,” Emraan Hashmi Recalls the Time When His Son Had Cancer

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Emraan Hashmi has portrayed everything from romantic heroes to intense villains on screen. While his films prepared him for complex emotions in front of the camera, nothing could prepare him for the most devastating moment of his real life, the day he learned that his young son had cancer. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the darkest and most painful phase of his life, a memory that still haunts him even today.

Emraan Hashmi Recalls Bad Phase

Speaking during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Emraan Hashmi recalled how a seemingly normal day in 2014 turned into every parent’s worst nightmare. He said, “The most difficult period of my life was when my son fell ill in 2014. I can’t even describe that period in words. It lasted five years. My life changed in a single afternoon.” The actor revealed how the first sign of something being wrong appeared during a casual family outing.

Emraan shared that on January 13, he was out for brunch with his son Ayaan, enjoying pizza, when they noticed something unusual. “The first symptom came when he rubbed the table. There was blood in his urine. Within the next three hours, we were at the doctor’s clinic,” he recalled. What followed left the actor shattered. He said, “The doctor said, ‘Your son has cancer. You’ll have to get him operated on tomorrow, and then he’ll have to undergo chemotherapy.’ My whole world turned upside down within 12 hours.”

What made the blow even harder, Emraan explained, was that life had finally started to feel stable and under control. Emraan said, “You could say a golden period of life had arrived. It felt like I had it all figured out. I had taken control of life. And then suddenly you get a big shock like this.” The suddenness of the diagnosis left the actor emotionally broken, forcing him to confront fear, helplessness, and uncertainty like never before.

The years that followed were filled with hospital visits, treatments, and constant anxiety. Emraan revealed that those five years completely changed his perspective on life, teaching him what truly matters. The experience eventually inspired him to write a book, aimed at helping parents who are going through similar struggles, offering them hope and emotional strength during unimaginable times.