Rubina Dilaik Announces Second Pregnancy in Viral Video, Fans Wonder If It’s a Promotion Or Real

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik has once again grabbed headlines after sharing a short video on social media that has left fans both excited and confused. In the video, Rubina looks into the camera, takes a deep breath, and simply says, “I’m pregnant.” The clip ends there and that’s exactly what has sparked massive speculation online. If true, this would be big news for Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla, as the actress is already a mother to twin daughters.

However, the cryptic nature of the post has led many fans to question whether the announcement is genuine or part of a promotional campaign. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin daughters, Jiva and Idha, on November 27, 2023, five years after their wedding. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and their journey into parenthood was widely celebrated.

Now, with their daughters nearly three years old, Rubina’s sudden pregnancy announcement has come as a pleasant shock. If the news is true, the actress would be expecting her third child, making the moment even more special for fans. What has raised eyebrows is the minimalistic and ambiguous nature of the video. Rubina did not share any additional details, captions, or clarifications.

The absence of context has led many social media users to speculate that the post could be linked to a brand endorsement, show announcement, or upcoming project. The comment section is flooded with mixed reactions, while many fans congratulated her, others asked directly whether the video was part of a promotion. On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik has not appeared in daily soaps since 2025. Instead, she has been focusing on reality television.

She was last seen in “Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 1”, which aired on Colors TV from August to November 2025, alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. She also entertained audiences with her appearance on Laughter Chefs 2 last year, showcasing her lighter and fun side. Let us tell you that Rubina Dilaik has completed 15 successful years in the television industry. She rose to fame in 2008 with Chhoti Bahu, which made her a household name. Over the years, she went on to star in popular shows like Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.