Is Bhushan Kumar Behind Arijit Singh’s Retirement? Producer Breaks Silence on Viral Claims

Social media has been abuzz with speculation linking Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar to Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s reported retirement from playback singing. While several online posts suggest a fallout over a song from the upcoming film, the producer has now firmly denied these claims. According to unverified discussions circulating on social media platforms and Reddit, Arijit Singh was allegedly forced to sing the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, despite creative disagreements.

Arijit Singh Was Forced To Sing In Border 2

The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Some users have gone as far as claiming that this incident played a key role in Arijit’s decision to step away from playback singing, sparking headlines and intense fan debates online. Breaking his silence, Bhushan Kumar dismissed the rumours outright. Speaking to one of the media houses, the T-Series head rubbished the allegations and called them baseless.

“Please ask Arijit over the phone; this is all nonsense,” Bhushan Kumar said, putting an end to speculation that linked him to the singer’s alleged retirement. Meanwhile, industry insiders claim that Arijit Singh has been increasingly frustrated with the working style of major music label, particularly those known for creative micromanagement and aggressive commercial decision-making.

According to a Reddit user’s claim, the tipping point was a forced remake of a patriotic song, which Arijit reportedly did not agree with creatively but was still expected to sing as part of contractual obligations. However, it’s important to note that these claims remain unverified. Reports suggest that Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing and will not be taking on any new film assignments.

The report said, sources also claim that the singer will continue performing live concerts and is expected to release independent music and albums going forward. At present, there has been no official confirmation from Arijit Singh himself, leaving fans unsure about the long-term implications of these reports. Adding another dimension to the buzz, filmmaker Anurag Basu recently mentioned that Arijit Singh is currently busy working on his first Hindi film, further raising questions about whether the singer is truly stepping away from the industry or simply shifting creative gears.