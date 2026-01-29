FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru Over Alleged Insult to Chavundi Daiva Tradition

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him in Bengaluru over allegations of hurting Hindu religious sentiments. The case relates to a mimicry performance in which the actor is accused of humorously imitating a Daiva ritual, allegedly referring to Chavundi Daiva as a ghost, a claim that has sparked outrage among devotees of the tradition.

FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh

According to a media report, the FIR was registered on Wednesday at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. Ranveer Singh has been accused of insulting the Chavundi Daiva tradition, which is deeply revered in the coastal regions of Karnataka. The complaint alleges that the actor’s performance disrespected Hindu religious beliefs and misrepresented an important cultural and spiritual practice.

The case traces back to an incident that reportedly occurred a few months ago during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on November 28, 2025. During the event, Ranveer Singh allegedly mimicked a Daiva scene inspired by Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. The performance drew criticism soon after, with several viewers accusing the actor of making light of sacred rituals associated with Daiva worship.

The complaint was filed by Prashant Methal, a Bengaluru-based lawyer. As per the FIR, Methal alleged that Ranveer Singh made derogatory remarks and enacted a stage performance that portrayed the Panjurli and Guliga deities in a vulgar and mocking manner. The complaint further states that the actor referred to Chavundi Daiva as a ghost, which the complainant described as a serious misrepresentation of the deity’s spiritual significance.

The case against Ranveer Singh has been registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR claims that the act was done deliberately and maliciously with the intention of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity within society. The FIR also clarifies that Chavundi Daiva is a goddess symbolizing divine feminine power, worshipped extensively in Karnataka’s coastal belt. Portraying the deity as a ghost, the complainant argued, caused mental distress to devotees and deeply hurt their religious sentiments.