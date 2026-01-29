Abhishek Bajaj and Praneet More’s Friendship Hit a Rough Patch After the Show, Unfollowed Each Other On Social Media

Abhishek Bajaj and Praneet More won many hearts with their strong bond during their journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. From light-hearted conversations to standing by each other during tough moments, their friendship was considered one of the most genuine connections of the season. However, recent developments on social media have sparked speculation among fans, leaving many wondering whether everything is truly fine between the two former housemates.

Abhishek Bajaj and Parneet Unfollowed Each Other

Eagle-eyed fans recently observed that Abhishek Bajaj and Praneet More have unfollowed each other on social media, triggering widespread curiosity online. The move came as a shock to viewers who admired their camaraderie and expected the bond to grow even stronger after the show ended. While unfollowing doesn’t always signal a fallout, the timing has raised eyebrows, especially given their once-celebrated friendship on Salman Khan’s reality show.

During their time in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Abhishek and Praneet were often seen supporting each other emotionally and strategically. Their friendship stood out amid the drama and rivalries, earning praise from viewers who appreciated their honest and heartfelt connection. Because of this, fans were hopeful that their relationship would continue even after the show. The sudden digital distance has therefore left many disappointed and confused.

Things reportedly became complicated when Praneet More chose to eliminate Abhishek Bajaj instead of Ashnoor, a decision that didn’t sit well with many viewers. The moment marked a noticeable shift in their equation and may have played a role in the current situation. Speaking to the media after the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, Praneet addressed the awkwardness between them.

Praneet said, “To be honest, I’ve talked to Abhishek a little less today. And the thing is, in friendship, you have expectations, so you feel bad. He feels even worse for a day. Today, I met him for the first time after the show. I think if I talk to him and present my side, he’ll agree.” His statement suggested that while emotions were running high, there was still room for understanding and reconciliation.