Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been grabbing the headlines yet again for the controversy with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. A few weeks back, Aaliya shared a video where she revealed that she has been staying with her kids-Shora and Yaani at Nawazuddin’s bungalow in Andheri, Mumbai. She also alleged that they have been deprived of basic amenities.

Amidst the allegation, recently the actor’s 20-year-old maid also accused him of leaving her stranded in Dubai. The video went viral on social media. However, she later withdrew her statement. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally reacted to all the allegations and controversies he has got embroiled into.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Breaks Silence On His Wife Allegations

When the Sacred Games actor was asked about his wife’s allegations and the domestic help’s video, he said he doesn’t want to comment on the controversy. The actor said that due to all these his kids’ schooling has been affected. Siddiqui said his children studied in Dubai, but they have been in Mumbai for a month now. He wants them to go back to school.

Nawazuddin said, “Main in sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta.”

Earlier this month, Aaliya said that she plans to file for divorce and wants to take custody of her children. She even claimed that Nawaz had repeatedly harassed her and even disowned their second child.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin house help, Sapna Robin Masih has apologised to him for her allegations. She said, “Main aapka bura nahin chahti. Kyunki aap bohut acche insaan ho. Iski wajah se main aapse bohut bohut maafi chahti hoon. Jo video aapne social media mein dekha uske liye sorry bolti hoon. Jo media mein dikhaya, jo madam ne kiya case main, jo bhi kiya woh ek jhoota case tha aur main nahin chahti aap pe koi bhi action aaye. Aap buss ghar wapas aa jaiye. I am so sorry Nawaz sir. main aapse haath jor ke maafi maangti hoon.”