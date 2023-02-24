Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has slammed Javed Akhtar for his recent remarks on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He called Akhtar’s remarks insensitive. It was during the Faiz Mela in Lahore, Javed made the comments for which he was lauded by his countrymen.

Ali Zafar was trolled by Pakistani users for posting a video of attending Javed Akhtar’s musical event in Pakistan as he thanked him for attending. On getting trolled, Ali took to his Instagram handle and clarified that he was unaware of Javed Akhtar’s comments on Pakistani over Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks.

Ali Zafar Slams Javed Akhtar

The singer wrote in his Instagram post, “Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing-verify fact before reaching any conclusion or judgment.” He said that he was not present at the Faiz Mela nor he was aware of what was said until he saw it next day on social media.

He further wrote that he is a proud Pakistani and no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against his country or people especially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further. The singer also said that they all know that Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism and ‘such insensitive and uncalled-for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people’.

Javed Akhtar’s Remarks on the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

For the unversed, the celebrated Indian writer-lyricist was the speaker and guest at the Faiz Literary Festival of Lahore. While addressing the audience, Javed Akhtar lashed out at Pakistan over terrorism. He didn’t mince his words and slammed Pakistan for the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. He said that the perpetrators of terror attacks were still roaming freely in Pakistan despite India complaining about it several times.

Apparently, a man present at the event asked Javed Saab, “You have visited Pakistan many times. When you go back, do you tell your people that these are good people?” To this, he said not to blame each other as it won’t solve the issues. He added, “We saw how Mumbai was attacked. They (terrorists) came neither from Norway nor from Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country. Indians have complained against it.” Akhtar also said that India hosted big events for Nusrat and Mehdi Hasan but no performance of Lata Mangeshkar was ever organized in Pakistan.

The video where Akhtar made the remark has gone viral on social media. Later, in a new interview, he said that his comment about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was well-received by the audience present at the event as they all ‘clapped’.