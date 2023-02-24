Lockup 2: These Two Daughter-In-Laws To Play Warden’s Role In Kangana’s Jail: Checkout Who!

Kangana Ranaut is ready to return for the second season of the controversial reality show ‘LockUp’. Audiences expectations are focused on who will play the cruel game this time. The names of some members of Bigg Boss 16 were revealed, but they all rejected them. While the name of the current security guard(warden) is becoming a hot topic, there are reports that two daughter-in-law of popular TV presenters will appear in Lockup 2 this time around.

Will Karan Kundra be jailer of lockup 2?

It was previously reported that Karan Kundra will not be in the Kangana’s Torture Prison this time, and he has been removed from his position as a jailer and Rubina Dilaik will reportedly play a jailer instead of Karan in the series. People began to wonder how such a mild-mannered Rubina would look like when she took on the role of a jailer. However, it has now been revealed that Rubina and Karan both will involved in the show.

Hina and Rubina will enter In the Show

According to Mr. khabri’s report, this time also Karan Kundra will be the jailer. Also adding a new twist to the tyrant’s game, Hina Khan and Rubina Dillaik will play wardens in the show. Last time, the warden position was vacant, but this time the producers of the show tried to make Lock Up 2 more funny. Therefore, they took both Rubina and Hina.

Karan Kundrra will appear in Ishq Mein Ghayal. In any case, the jailer’s entry only happens in weekend episodes, so it’s possible that Karan has very few time to spend in Lock Up 2.