Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has given a befitting reply to the leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sadhvi Prachi, for her derogatory remark about her marriage to Samajwadi Party’s Fahad Ahmad. Swara registered her marriage with political activist Fahad on January 6, 2023, as per the Special Marriages Act. The families of the couple were present at the court during their wedding.

Here’s What Sadhvi Prachi Commented

During a media interaction, Sadhvi had said that Swara Bhasker didn’t pay attention to the news of how Shraddha Walker’s body was chopped into 35 pieces. Sadhvi also said that the actress should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. She added, “It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say.” The leader also said that what happened to Shraddha can also happen to Swara too. She also commented that Swara Bhaskar has always been against the Hindu religion and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader was sure that she would marry someone from a different religion.

Swara Bhasker’s Reaction To Sadhvi Prachi’s Remark

Responding to Sadhvi’s statement, the Tanu Weds Manu actress reshared a social media post that criticized her distasteful remarks of Sadhvi. Sawar reshared the tweet with a purple heart emoji. The post read that the moron sanghis have once again started a communal campaign around Swara Bhasker’s marriage. “Blatant islamophobic comments are flooding social media. But those deadheads do not know, love remains victorious, no matter how much hate tries. Sending love and courage to you two”, the post read further.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad Wedding

Bhasker took everyone by surprise after she announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad on February 16, 2023, on social media. She shared a few pics and a video from the court marriage. Swara was in a red saree while Fahad was also in Indian attire. Both posed happily for the pics. Sharing the good news, she wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along.” The Veere Di Wedding further wrote in her post that they were looking for love, but they found friendship first and then they found each other. “Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”, Swara concluded her note.

While many congratulated the newlyweds, a section of netizens trolled the actress for inter-faith marriage. Twitter was filled with hate comments for her.