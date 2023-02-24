‘Chapri…’; MC Stan Receives Thumbs Down From Fans For His ‘Jadugar’ Cape Look; Checkout!

BB16 winner MC Stan believes that actions matter more than words. The rapper and big boss 16 winner marked her presence at an event. He donned a jacket gifted by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan recently won an award at the Lokmat Digital Creators Award. For the event, MC Stan donned a black jacket which had cape sleeves. The rapper paired it with distressed denims.He completed his look with diamond lockets, rings and a diamond encrusted necklace. He sung his latest song for the paparazzi as he entered in the house. This was MC Stan’s first achievement after his huge win at Bigg Boss.

MC Stan gets trolled for her ‘cheap’ look at an award event

Few users commented and trolled his outfit for the award event. Trollers labelled his look as ‘chapri’ (cheap). Another user commented, “Ye chamkadar wala jacket toh mimrit ne pehna tha.” A third user stated similarities between MC Stan and Ranveer. The comment read, “Ranveer Singh wants to know MC Stan’s location.”

MC Stan’s jacket caught netizens attention. Reportedly, the jacket worn by MC Stan was gifted by another Bigg Boss contestant, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Regarding, Nimrit, MC Stan once revealed that she is like her elder sister.

Salman Khan and others gifted MC Stan expensive items

BB16 host, Salman Khan gifted a platinum bracelet to MC Stan. Abdu Rozik gave a Chopard watch which had a price tag of Rs. 60,000. According to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan is currently occupied with his tour. The rapper is absent from the current parties. However, Bigg Boss contestants share an equally respectable bond with one another.

For the unversed, MC Stan won the recent Bigg Boss 16 trophy. After being silent for 2 months, the rapper began to open up on his present. Undoubtedly, he introduced and added a special flavour to Bigg Boss 16.