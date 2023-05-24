‘Need to See Her Underwear’: Priyanka Chopra Makes Shocking Revelation About Bollywood Director

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is one of the loveliest in the entertainment industry. After impressing the audience with her craft in Bollywood, this actress has successfully taken over Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Priyanka revealed that she took a break from the industry after people pushed her into a corner. In a new interview, the global star revealed that a director once made her uncomfortable on the sets of a film during her early days in Bollywood. She said that she withdrew from the film after two days of work.

The actress talked about her initial days in the industry. She revealed that in one of her films, she was supposed to play a character. It had to go undercover. She said the director wanted to see her underwear. He wanted to see it during the striping scene.

While describing the seducing scene, Priyanka Chopra said, “The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?”

The actress said that the director did not directly tell her. He told to the stylist in front of her. It was a dehumanizing moment for the actress. She further revealed that she quit the film after two days. On the other hand, Priyanka said that she returned the production for what they had spent after her father asked her to.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying all the good comments about her Citadel character. The actress will act in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. It stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif too.