Style Game: Pooja Hegde Shines Bright In A Red Cutout Dress; Checkout Fiery Pics!

Pooja Hegde’s latest outfit choice is causing quite a stir. Pooja Hegde’s Monot red cut-out dress is all things bold and beautiful.

Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a sassy Monot dress as she posed for her photo shoot. Her fashion sense is impeccable, and it is clear that this dress reflects that.

Featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette, cut-outs, and thigh-baring slits, Pooja Hegde’s red gown was opulent and sultry.

Everyone admires Pooja Hegde’s sense of style. She can pull off any look, whether it’s a comfy casual or an elaborate ethnic.

The perfect outfits of the actress compel fashion enthusiasts to take notice. Pooja began the week in style, wearing a one-of-a-kind red gown and posting a slew of photos to her Instagram account.

Creative cutouts are a daring trend that no one can get enough of, and celebrities are jumping on board as well. Pooja Hegde is the most recent addition.

Pooja Hegde’s style exemplifies how to wear a statement piece correctly. She enjoys making a bold statement every time she dresses up.

Her love for a bold statement piece will never die, as she demonstrates in a daring red cutout dress. Her modern take on monotone style exudes fabulous vibes.

It’s worth noting that the Kardashians and Jenners have worn some of the most daring thigh-baring slit dresses.

Pooja Hegde’s distinct wardrobe makes us envious. Just a few days ago, the actress wore a stunning fish-cut saree.

There is no denying that slit-cuts have returned to the forefront of stylists’ and style minds’ attention. Everyone in Bollywood, from Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, is seen wearing the trend.

“Where’s the matchstick, because I’m about to set this world on fire,” Pooja Hegde wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her outfit.

Outfit Details

Pooja wore a bright red gown with a cross-shoulder strap and a cut-out on one side of the waist. The dress had a long skirt with a thigh-high cut that exposed her midriff.

Pooja Hegde wears a Monot red gown, which was styled by Ami Patel, with Christian Louboutin red ankle-strap heels and statement earrings.

The outfit featured a thigh-high side slit that had us all taking notes on how to master the trend.

Accessorized The Look

Pooja Hegde accessorized with dramatic silver embellished Christian Louboutin stilettos, sleek earrings, and a statement ring.

Glam Picks

Her beauty look included a center-parted open hairstyle with wavy curls.

smokey eye makeup, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip colour for her makeup.

On Professional Front

Pooja Hegde will appear with Mahesh Babu in SSMB 28. She also appears in Shahid Kapoor’s film Koi Shaq.