Anupama Actor Nitesh Pandey, Passed Away Due to Cardiac Arrest, TV Industry In Shock!

The TV industry is going through a bad phase. The industry has lost three gems over the span of a few days. Actor Nitesh Pandey from the famous serial Anupamaa passed away today. Recently the industry lost its finest gems, Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay.

Nitesh Pandey was well-known for playing Dheeraj Kapoor in Rupali Ganguly’s popular TV programme. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the age of 51. At the time of his passing, he was in Mumbai’s Igatpuri neighbourhood.

Nitesh Pandey Gone Too Soon

The revelation was confirmed by Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law, Siddhart Nagar who told ETimes. “Yes, you heard it properly. My sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock because my brother-in-law has passed away. The Father of Nitesh has travelled to Igatpuri to retrieve his mortal remains. By the afternoon, they must arrive. Since the incident, we have been unable to speak to Arpita and we are both completely numb, said Siddharth.

Nitesh Pandey Was A Phenomenal Actor

Nitesh Pandey started acting on stage in 1990. He appeared as a detective in the 1995 film Tejas. Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, and Durgesh Nandini are just a few of the serials Nitesh Pandey has worked on. Additionally, he contributed to the films Om Shanti Om and Badhaai Do. Not only that, but he also managed Dream Castle Productions, a freelance production company. Everyone was quite impressed with his performance in Khosla Ka Ghosla. In Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, he was last observed. In Indian television over the previous 25 years, he was a well-known face.

Nitesh was from Almora Kumaon in Uttrakhand, and he was married to Arpita Pandey, an actress whom he had met through the television programme Justajoo. Nitesh was previously married to Ashwini Kalsekar. After his death news broke out, the whole TV industry is in shock. Fans are pouring condolence messages on social media by saying that they have lost a gem.