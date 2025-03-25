Neha Kakkar Breaks Down On Stage In Australia After 3-Hour Delay, Fans Say ‘Wapas Jao’

Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar faced mixed reactions after arriving three hours late for a live concert in Melbourne. While she broke down on stage, apologizing and thanking the audience for their patience, many attendees were unimpressed, leading to jeers and criticism.

Neha’s Emotional Apology

A viral video on Reddit captured Neha’s tearful address to the audience. “Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai (I have never made anyone wait for so long). Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever,” she said, promising to make the night unforgettable for them.

While some fans cheered, others were far less forgiving.

Audience Mocks and Criticizes Delay

The extended wait did not sit well with several concertgoers, who were heard taunting Neha during her speech. One person shouted, “Go back! Rest in your hotel,” while another added, “This is not India, you’re in Australia.” Some pointed out the long wait, with one voice from the crowd saying, “We have been waiting for three hours.” Another mocked her emotional response, commenting, “Very good acting! This is not Indian Idol. You’re not performing with kids.”

Social Media Divided

The incident quickly sparked debate online, with opinions sharply split. While some defended Neha, calling her reaction genuine, others criticized her for being unprofessional and making the audience wait for hours. The controversy also highlighted concerns about time management in live concerts, especially in international settings.

Neha’s Australia Tour Continues

Before Melbourne, Neha performed in Sydney and shared highlights of the show on Instagram. Known for chartbusters like Badri Ki Dulhaniya, Sunny Sunny, Coca Cola, Garmi, and Gali Gali, she remains one of Bollywood’s top playback singers.

Despite the backlash, Neha’s tour continues, with fans hoping for a more punctual experience at her upcoming performances.