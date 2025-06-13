‘Never Make Fun of Your Sick Wife, Karma Comes Back’, Zaheer Iqbal Shared A Video On His Social Media

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now husband and wife. Both are enjoying their married life a lot these days. Both keep posting their personal videos on their social media handle, in which they are seen pulling each other’s leg. Recently, Zaheer had posted a video of Sonakshi, in which she was ill and was taking steam for a cold and cough. Four days later, Zaheer himself fell ill, and he also got a cold and a cough.

Now he has posted his own video and has also given advice to his fans. Zaheer Iqbal shared his video on his official Instagram handle and revealed that he is ill. He says, ‘Never make fun of your sick wife. Karma comes back.’ After this, he starts coughing. However, Sonakshi is not seen in this video. Four days ago, he shared a video that troubled Sonakshi.

In this, she was having a fever, but her husband was making fun of her by singing a song. However, he was also seen hugging his wife and taking care of her. Fans love the pairing of Sonakshi and Zaheer. However, when they got married, many fundamentalists also criticized them in the name of religion. Let us tell you that Sonakshi is a Hindu and Zaheer is a Muslim, and they dated each other for about 7 years before marriage.

Let us tell you that after years of hiding their relationship from their fans and working in the same film called “Double XL” the couple got married on 23 June 2024. They got registered for marriage in the presence of family members and a few close friends only, and it was an intimate wedding ceremony. After a few days, their marriage will complete one year.