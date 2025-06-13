‘I Am There For Myself’, Divya Dutta Opened Up Why She Didn’t Tie The Knot And Chose To Stay Single, Read To Know

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta is one of those stars who chose to stay single, like other influential stars like Sushmita Sen, Tabu, and Salman Khan. Divya has recently spoken openly about her decision in her conversation and explained why she chose not to tie the knot. Divya shared her thoughts in a conversation with one of the podcast channels and said, ‘If you find a good partner, then getting married is great.’

Divya said, ‘If not, life moves forward beautifully. It is better to take care of yourself than be tied in a useless marriage. Instead of degrading yourself in a relationship, it is better to love yourself. I get a lot of attention from many men, and I enjoy it, but a relationship should be formed only when you connect. If you feel that the person can hold your hand. If not, then I have many lovely friends around me and I am there for myself.’

She further said that she does not want to get married and said, ‘I don’t want to get married, but I want a partner with whom I can travel, and even if not, I am happy. You know, my best friend sent me a quote, ‘a person asks – why are you single? You are beautiful, attractive, caring, so I said, ‘I think I am overqualified’. There comes a time when you look for perfection outside, which is not necessary.’

Divya further said, ‘It is not necessary that you will be complete only when a good partner comes into your life. I had this misconception. I used to speak my heart openly, but now it is not so.’ Let us tell you that Divya was last seen in the film ‘Chhava’ directed by Laxman Utekar in which Vicky Kaushal played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Akshaye Khanna playing the role of Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna playing the role of Yesubai Bhosle