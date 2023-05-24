Not Surprisingly, Ranbir Kapoor Considers THIS Luminary To Be An Ideal Carer For Daughter Raha

Raha Kapoor was born to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in November last year. Since then, they’ve been the most attentive parents ever. For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the year 2022 was a pivotal one. They didn’t only get hitched; they also brought their daughter Raha into the world.

Ranbir and Alia have been fixated by their princess ever since. They can’t stop gushing over how wonderful Raha Kapoor is. Usually private, Ranbir Kapoor has started opening out about parenthood and special moments with his daughter Raha in recent interviews. Ranbir Kapoor was asked in one such interview whether other Bollywood star would make a good babysitter for Raha. Did you guess?

Babysitting Raha Kapoor? Ranbir Kapoor has his eye on THIS actor.

Ranbir Kapoor thinks Shah Rukh Khan would make a great babysitter for Raha Kapoor. He quipped that all King Khan needs to do to make Raha happy is open his arms. To be honest, we aren’t shocked. Shah Rukh Khan has often shown that he is a kind and loving father to AbRam, Aryan, and Suhana.

He’s also learned in this area. Maheep Kapoor once spilled the beans that Shah Rukh Khan was a designated driver for Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor during their raucous London shindigs. She also explained how he managed to get Shanaya her desired doll. Shah Rukh Khan used to have so much fun when he took the kids shopping. Wow, isn’t it a kind gesture? Shah Rukh Khan acting as Raha Kapoor’s babysitter is an idea we’d love to witness.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, two young parents, have opted to keep their daughter’s identity secret for the time being. They also have refrained from sharing any baby photos on social media. On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film is titled Animal. Alia Bhatt will co-star with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and she will co-star with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Both Jawan and Dunki will include Shah Rukh Khan, so he has a full schedule. He makes a brief appearance in Tiger 3. Fans are eager for more Shah Rukh Khan films following the massive success of Pathaan.