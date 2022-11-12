November 2022 Is The Last Month To Watch These Five TV Shows!

Every year, television programs are cancelled or ceased, either after lengthy and prosperous runs or before they have a chance to gain a larger following. Since so many series have already been cancelled, pointing to it will probably be incredibly displeasing. But, since there are now more streaming platforms than ever, everyone is attempting to produce original content. So we need to see them go.

Are the programs you like safe? See below a list of all the TV shows ending in November 2022.

The Channa Mereya

This month, the television program Channa Mereya hosted by Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi will end. They were joined by Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Perneet Chauhan, Vishavpreet Kaur, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, and others in significant roles in the program.

The crowd adored their inventive coupling and their performances as Aditya and Ginny, respectively, as portrayed by Karan and Niyati. On July 5, 2022, Channa Mereya made its television debut on Star Bharat.

Swaran Ghar

The power duo Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey created another program after Udaariyaan called Swaran Ghar. This month, the television series Swaran Ghar, which starred Sangita Ghosh and Ajay Singh Chaudhary in the key roles, will end production. The program debuted on Colors TV on February 28, 2022, and viewers seemed to like the first few episodes.

The program’s plot focuses on the connection between Swaran Ghar’s parents and her kids, who don’t care about her and accuse her of having an affair with her childhood sweetheart after their father’s passing. Swaran decides to file for divorce from her sons.

Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan

The principal actors in Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan were Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur. In the show, Rajshree portrayed Pallavi, while Cezanne played Nikhil. Leena Jumani, Anju Mahendru, Shraddha Tripathi, and others had significant parts in the program.

Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, had its Sony TV debut on June 15, 2022, and will currently end its run in November 2022.

Sanjog

#SuperExclusive#Sanjog is NOT SHIFTING to 10:30PM slot, the show is going OFF AIR IN JUST 3 MONTHS and will telecast its last episode on 25th November!! @GossipsTv https://t.co/UsPSD6rtWr pic.twitter.com/gBSj2TaKoU — (𝐺𝑡𝑣) Gossips Tv Official (@GossipsTv) November 8, 2022

Popular program Sanjog debuted on Zee TV on August 22, 2022, with Rajneesh Duggal, Shefali Sharma, and Kamya Punjabi as the key characters. They were joined by Rajat Dahiya, Sonya Ayodhya, Ishaan Singh Manhas, and other critical actors in the program.

The program is scheduled to conclude its run by the end of November, only a short time after its launch. The show’s last episode will be broadcasted on November 25, as previously announced.

Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

A story based on the Bhagavata Puran portrayed the loving bond between a mother and son. Neha Sargam played Yashoda in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, along with Rahul Sharma as Nanda and Trisha Sarda as Krishna. This mythical television series debuted on Sony TV on June 13, 2022, and according to rumours, it will soon be cancelled. On November 25, the show’s last episode will be broadcasted.

Which program will you miss?