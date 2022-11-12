When Sania Mirza Reacted To Her Alleged Relationship With Shahid Kapoor; Said She Would ‘Kill’ Actor

Before tying the knot with former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza was rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. On filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat display Koffee With Karan: Season five, Sania addressed the rumours. Right here’s what she had to mention!

Rumours are rife that Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik’s marriage has hit rock backside. The tons-loved couple goes through issues and has allegedly been living one at a time. Lately, Sania’s Instagram publication only added fuel to the speculations around their divorce. Her cryptic publication examines, “Where do broken hearts go. To Find Allah”.

Whilst the couple is but to share a respectable declaration and verify the separation, they had been sharing diffused tips on social media. The high-profile celebrities were given married in 2010 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. They welcomed son Izhaan Mirza Mallik in 2018.

This isn’t the primary time the tennis megastar’s private lifestyles are in the news. Before Sania tied the knot with the Pak cricketer, she became rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Reviews of their romance had set tongues wagging even though the couple in no way confirmed the speculations.

While Karan asked Sania, “How come you haven’t been approached by way of any Hindi film boys?” She spoke back, “That this by no means took place to me.” The host in addition requested, “There had been some rumours about you and Shahid, were those real?” Sania had an interetsing respond. “I can not recall it was long ago. It in no way befell as I tour so much,” she said.

Throughout the rapid-fireplace, when she became asked who could she kill, marry and hook up with between Shahid, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. She said that she could connect with Ranveer, marry Ranbir and ‘kill’ Shahid.