Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Girl!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud nine as they have welcomed their first child — a baby girl! In August, Bipasha and Karan announced that they were expecting their first child together. Since then, Bipasha has been posting the cutest pictures and videos on her social media handles, documenting her pregnancy journey. The couple was eagerly waiting for their little one, and their joy knows no bounds as he is finally here.

Bipasha and Karan have been blessed with a little girl

It is confirmed that Bipasha Basu has given birth to a baby girl. The couple has now become proud parents of a daughter. Bipasha, who has been sharing some fun reels from her pregnancy, posted a video with the caption, “Baby on the way.” In the video, Bipasha and Karan are seen having fun on a song, and she captioned it, “Can barely move nor groove anymore?”

In a conversation, Bipasha Basu shared that she and Karan were trying for a baby before the pandemic, but then dropped the idea after the pandemic hit. She said: “In 2021, we decided to try again, and because God has been kind, we conceived.”

When Bipasha announced her pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover broke the actress’ pregnancy news in August this year by sharing a stunning picture from their maternity photoshoot. While posting, the couple wrote: “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to the prism of our lives. We’re making ourselves a little more whole than we were before. We started this life individually, and then we met each other, and since then we have been two. Too much love for just two seemed a little unfair to us to see, so soon, what we once were two will now become three.”