Urvashi Will Be Seen In Item Song With Chiranjeevi, Actress Shared A Photo With Megastar!!

Urvashi Rautela is an active celebrity on social media and she keeps sharing her beautiful pictures. Urvashi has worked in a few Bollywood films and now Urvashi will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Waltair Veeraya’. In this film, she will share the screen with megastar of South Industry Chiranjeevi. Urvashi herself revealed about working in the film and has shared a picture with Chiranjeevi, with whom the actress has also written a note.

In the picture shared by Urvashi Rautela, she and South Superstar Chiranjeevi are seen posing together. In the picture, Chiranjeevi is placing his hand on Urvashi’s shoulder and both have big smiles on their faces. Chiranjeevi is in gray jeans and white T-shirt. At the same time, Urvashi is wearing a red colored shirt and pink colored jeans. Overall Urvashi is looking beautiful as always.

Urvashi Rautela while expressing her happiness wrote in the caption, ‘When I win an award, I think of my parents. For me, being the best means proving myself in different countries and in the universe too. Thank you megastar Chiranjeevi.’ Urvashi Rautela’s picture with Chiranjeevi is being liked a lot on social media. More than 2 lakh 83 thousand likes have been received on this photo of Urvashi Rautela. While many people praised Urvashi’s look in this picture. Some people have made fun of the actress in the name of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

It is worth noting that in the past, on the occasion of Diwali, megastar Chiranjeevi announced his upcoming film ‘Waltair Veeraya’, which will be an action based film. The film will be directed by Bobby Collie. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan will also be seen in this film. Urvashi Rautela has an item song in this film and the song will be shot between the glamorous diva and Chiranjeevi.