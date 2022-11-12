Shahrukh Khan Questioned By Custom Department For An Hour At The Airport, Know The Whole Matter Here!!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was questioned for nearly an hour at the Mumbai airport on late Friday night. Ever since this news came to the fore, the fans of the actor have been worried. And n number of questions are arising in the minds of people and various speculations are being made. After all, why did the customs department treat the actor like this? What did the actor do that made him question like this?

Let us tell you Shah Rukh Khan was returning to Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates on Friday, 11 November. According to the information received, the actor reached Mumbai in his private charter plane after attending the Sharjah Book Fair event held in Dubai. During the investigation at the T3 terminal of the airport at around 12.30 pm, valuable watches worth around Rs 18 lakh were found in the luggage of the actor. When the customs department inquired about these watches, it was found that the actor had not paid any custom duty to bring these watches to India.

After this Shahrukh Khan and his entire team were stopped at the airport. He was questioned by Customs officials and after about an hour he and his manager Pooja Dadlani were let go. However, the customs department stopped the actor’s bodyguard Ravi and some other members at the airport to complete the further process. After estimating the value of the watches, SRK’s bodyguard Ravi paid customs duty of Rs 6,83, 000 through the actor’s credit card, after which his entire team was let go.