Nushratt Bharucha Revealed She Used To Fill Her Stomach By Drinking Water Because of Financial Issues

Nushratt Bharucha is one of those Bollywood actresses who made an identity for herself in Bollywood despite being an outsider. Nushratt Bharucha has given many hit films in her career, and recently she appeared in ‘Chhori 2’. But do you know that Nushratt is still scared because in the field she is in, no one knows what will happen tomorrow since she is the only earning person in her family.

The actress recently talked about her fear of losing work in an interview, and told how much financial crunch she faced during her college days. Nushratt Bharucha told in an interview that she used to fill her stomach by drinking water to save money. She used to keep her budget very tight then, and the situation is the same even today.

Nusrat said, ‘Long ago, I had decided how much I would spend in a month. My basic needs and whatever is left after that automatically go into investment and savings. Money never comes into my account. The accountant is instructed to send the money to the wealth manager for investing.’ Nushratt revealed that she is very worried for the responsibilities of the family. Talking about her family, let us tell you that her family consists of her mother, father, and grandmother.

The actress further said, ‘I am scared because my father is close to 70, my mother is 62, and my grandmother is 92. They all depend on me. I need backup, I need money in case, God forbid, something happens.’ During this, she also revealed that her family has faced a lot of financial difficulties, and she herself has also faced it. She said, ‘I have made my world small. When I used to go from Juhu to Jai Hind College…at that time my father was facing financial crisis because he was cheated in his business. So, I used to avoid spending his money.’