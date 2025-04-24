‘I Am Not Pregnant But Wish To Be In 2025’, Bharti Singh Opened Up On Pregnancy Speculations

Popular small-screen couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa often win hearts with their work and comic timing. Known for their unfiltered and down-to-earth nature, the couple keeps their fans updated about their personal lives through their vlogs by sharing them on YouTube. In the new vlog shared by Harsh and Bharti, the couple answered questions from their fans.

Let us tell you that a fan asked Bharti if she is pregnant, to which the comedian replied that she is not pregnant but expressed her desire to get pregnant in 2025. The couple had done an AMA session a few years ago when their son Gola was young. Now, during this AMA session, a fan asked Bharti, ‘Bharti ji, are you pregnant?’

When Haarsh asked the comedian to answer this question, Bharti Singh revealed, ‘No, no. We are not pregnant. I want to get pregnant in 2025 because now Gola is 3 years old, and it is the right time. You guys, pray that we become parents of a boy or a girl soon.’ In this AMA session, many fans asked the star couple questions about their son, their domestic helpers, and their personal life.

Let us tell you that Bharti and Harsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, after dating for a few years. On April 3, 2022, the two welcomed their first child, Gola. Bharti Singh said that working as a stand-up comedian in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ boosted her career. After this, she did shows like ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’, and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’. These days the couple is seen hosting their podcast show and own a YouTube channel as well on which they share their daily life vlogs and entertain their fans.