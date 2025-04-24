‘We Have Seen It Since Our Childhood’, Rahul Bhatt Opened Up Controversial Photoshoot of His Sister And Father

We all remember the controversial photoshoot of Pooja Bhatt and her father, Mahesh Bhatt, in which they were seen kissing. Now, Pooja’s brother Rahul Bhatt tried to defend the controversial photoshoot in a conversation with one of the media houses. Rahul, who works as a fitness trainer, recently attended an interview in which he made several interesting yet shocking revelations.

During the interaction, Rahul said that the family was not affected by the criticism of the picture and further explained, “This thing doesn’t bother us. It is as clear as water. We know the reality behind these pictures, we have seen this since our childhood, so we are habituated to these things.” He said that being born and brought up in the film industry makes children of film families immune to such controversies to a great extent, and the same happened in the case of him and his sister.

Rahul further said, ‘Children of film families are either very messed up or very strong. People think we are affected, but no.’ By the way, this is not the first time that the Bhatt family has talked about that famous picture. In the year 2023, in an interview, Pooja Bhatt called this moment innocent and slammed those who have been making it a controversy for years.

Pooja had said, ‘If people can see the relationship of a father and daughter from different perspectives, then they can do anything. Then we talk about family values. What a joke. this is completely insane.’ Let us tell you that the childhood picture of Rahul Bhatt has called Alia Bhatt to be nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt. Rahul and Pooja Bhatt are from Mahesh Bhatt’s first wife Kiran Bhatt while Alia’s mother Soni Razdan is his stepmother.