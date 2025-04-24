Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulaal Will Not Be Allowed To Release In India, Confirmed Sources of Ministry of Information And Broadcasting

Amidst all the terror and anger waging among the citizens of India, it has been announced that Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ will not be allowed to release in India. Sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have confirmed this news. The decision to halt the release of ‘Abir Gulaal’ in India shows the connection between art and politics, especially in the wake of recent tragic events.

While the nation is mourning the deaths in the Pahalgam attack, there is outrage over Fawad Khan’s involvement in the film. The film was earlier set to release in theatres on May 9. Let us tell you that Fawad Khan also condoled the Pahalgam attack and said that the inhuman act of violence that took the lives of 26 people and shattered Pahalgam into pieces has left everyone in a state of grief and anguish.

Fawad Khan expressed his deep grief and called the attack ‘horrific’. Let us tell you that out of 28 people who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, were tourists. The incident has been described as the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama attack in 2019. Several Bollywood stars have come together to mourn the victims of the deadly attack and support their families.

Priyanka Chopra has also expressed her support by writing, “My condolences are with you.” Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and several other celebs called the attackers cowards who exploited innocent people and visitors who had come to Pahalgam to see the beauty of nature. Now the answer to the question whether this film will be released or not is yet to be confirmed.