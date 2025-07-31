‘Old Is Gold’, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, And Helen Seen Together Having Dinner At A Restaurant

Veteran Bollywood actresses like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen once ruled Bollywood. Today, even though they have aged, fans say that they still look beautiful and pretty. Now, one of their photos is going viral on social media in which all three are seen having dinner together, seeing which their fans are overjoyed to see them together. And one user said, ‘Old is Gold’.

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen

Let us tell you that this photo of three actresses has been shared on the Instagram account in the name of Asha Parekh. In this, Waheeda, Asha, and Helen are seen together. They are having dinner in a restaurant, and this photo of theirs is going immensely viral on social media. Seeing this photo, a fan said, ‘Legendary ladies together in one frame.’

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen

Another user commented, ‘Ah, that was the time when there was immense talent along with class and beauty.’ Another fan said, ‘Pure artist of Hindi cinema, true ‘Adakara’ for all generations. What a wonderful frame.’ Helen, the second wife of Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is now 86 years old and has worked in more than 500 films in Bollywood. She was also a famous dancer of that era.

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen

Waheeda Rehman is now 87 years old. In her five-decade career, she appeared in more than 90 feature films. She was awarded Padma Shri in the year 1972 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. In the year 2021, she was also given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Talking about her personal life, she married Shashi Rekhi in 1974 and worked together in the film ‘Shagoon’ in 1964. They have two children, Keshvi and Sohail. 82-year-old Asha Parekh is not only an actress, but also a director and producer. She has worked in more than 95 films in four decades. She has received the Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She started working in films at the age of 10.