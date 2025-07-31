Elvish Yadav Is All Set To Make His Acting Debut With A Web Series, Started Shooting In Bhopal, Deets Inside

At present, Elvish Yadav is enjoying the peak of his career; in whatever he puts his hands in, he is coming out as a winner. After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and ‘Roadies’, Elvish Yadav won ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, and now he is going to make his acting debut. Yes, it is reported that Elvish Yadav will soon be seen in a web series, which is being shot in Bhopal, and he has also started shooting.

According to one of the media houses, a source said that Elvish Yadav had been thinking of entering the world of acting for a long time, and this project is perfect according to his vision. Elvish is currently shooting in Bhopal and is very excited for his upcoming project. Let us tell you that Elvish Yadav has been a popular YouTuber, and from there, he got a chance to go to ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Elvish entered the show as a wild card and created history by becoming the winner as the first wild card contestant. After this, Elvish Yadav’s popularity increased further. He did many music videos and appeared in MTV Roadies XX. He also became the winner of this show and recently won ‘Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited’ with Karan Kundrra.

If we talk about Elvish Yadav’s earnings and net worth, then let us tell you that apart from YouTube, he is earning a lot by winning music videos and reality shows. In ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, Elvish got Rs 2 lakh for each episode. He appeared in all 44 episodes. According to this, Elvish earned Rs 88 lakh from this show. Apart from this, he and Karan Kundrra also won prize money, which has not been disclosed. According to reports, Elvish Yadav’s net worth is said to be around Rs 50 crore.