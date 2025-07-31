Farah Khan And Dilip Went On a Maldives Trip With Their Personal Managers, Read The Story To Get Insights

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has become a fan favourite by doing vlogs with her cook, Dilip. Now, she has started a new travel show with her cook where they go on trips and do local culture and fun things in the place. Farah recently took Dilip to the Maldives and fans are showering a lot of love on this vlog of the filmmaker.

Let us tell you that Farah and Dilip’s Maldives vlog is completely entertaining from start to finish. It starts with Dilip going to the post office to collect his new passport and jokingly saying that he might be the first person in the world to have it. Shortly after, we see the two boarding a flight, which is Dilip’s first international trip. On reaching the Maldives, Farah introduces the audience to her manager, Kalp, but is surprised to learn that Dilip has a manager of his own.

The fun gets even more when Dilip’s manager books a luxurious private water villa for them, while Farah jokingly gets a ‘small room’. After that, it’s a complete Bollywood experience for Dilip, where he flaunts his blonde hair, calls himself a ‘foreigner’, and starts posing while emerging from the ocean. The two try out water sports like banana boat rides and jet skiing. However, only Dilip participates in it as it was all fixed by his manager.

They also visit Maafushi Island, where Farah joins the locals in performing a traditional Maldivian dance. Impressed by her dance, Dilip jokingly says, ‘Madam, you dance so well, why don’t you become a choreographer?’ At the end of the trip, they visited a local’s house and learned how to make tasty Maldivian chicken curry. The two then celebrate Eid wearing Maldivian dresses. In a heartwarming moment, Farah is seen feeding Dilip cherries and eating golgappas as they wander around an Indian street market in the Maldives.