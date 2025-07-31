Kapil Sharma Praises Raghav Chadha For Beautifully Managing His Married Life And Political Career Together

A new promo of the upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is shared on the internet, in which the lovely couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are seen. The new trailer gives a glimpse of the upcoming episode of the show. At the beginning of the promo, Raghav Chadha arrives barefoot on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. Kapil immediately taunts him and says, ‘Mannat Mangi Thi Aapne Ki Meri Pari Se Shadi Hogi Toh Main Kapil Ke Show Nange Per Jaunga?’

Then Raghav reveals that while he was backstage, someone stole his shoes. Soon, we see that Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda come inside with Raghav Chadha’s shoes and call him Jiju. They tell Raghav to give them money if he wants his shoes back. Raghav jokes that he wants money from a leader.

Kapil Sharma asks Raghav Chadha what is a bigger problem, winning the election or winning his wife’s heart. Parineeti immediately replies that it is difficult for her to divert Raghav’s attention from his work. The comedian jokingly says that politicians want to work, but their wives don’t allow them to. Talking about their love story, Raghav reveals that it was ‘love at first sight’. Parineeti Chopra said that it was from Raghav’s side.

Kapil questions the actress about going on a breakfast date with him and says that he might have liked Parineeti, too. Parineeti replies that she went with her manager, and Raghav immediately says that he also came for breakfast with the organisers. Hearing this, everyone laughs. Kapil then praises Raghav for carrying on with marriage and politics together. He also makes fun of Parineeti’s viral dialogue ‘Meri body mein sensation hote hain jaise…’.