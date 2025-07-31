Urvashi Rautela Claimed Her Luxury Suitcase Full of Jewelry Worth Rs 70 Lakh Was Stolen From London Airport

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela does not miss a single opportunity to be in the news headlines. She remains in the headlines for one reason or another. Now she has claimed that her jewelry, worth Rs 70 lakh, has been stolen from London airport. Urvashi Rautela has issued a statement and given full details, and also told where her bag disappeared from and was never found.

Let us tell you that Urvashi Rautela has claimed that recently her luxury suitcase full of jewelry worth Rs 70 lakh was stolen from London’s Gatwick Airport. The actress claimed that she had gone to London to watch Wimbledon, and during that time, her bag disappeared from the luggage belt. According to Urvashi, she tried a lot to find her bag, but could not find it there instead of her constant efforts.

Urvashi Rautela’s team has issued an official statement, in which the actress has said, ‘Being a Platinum Emirates member and a global artist, I went to watch Wimbledon. I am extremely sad to inform you that after our Emirates flight from Mumbai, our Christian Dior brown bag was stolen from the baggage belt at London Gatwick Airport. Despite having our baggage tags and tickets, the bag disappeared from the belt area, which is a serious case of security breach at the airport.’

The team further said, ‘This is not just a matter of a lost bag, it is a matter of accountability, safety, and respect of all passengers.’ Urvashi also claimed that she approached the Emirates and Gatwick Airport officials for help, but did not get help from anyone. Let us tell you that in the year 2023, an incident of theft happened with Urvashi Rautela. Then she had gone to watch the IND-PAK match in Ahmedabad, and there, Urvashi Rautela’s 24-carat gold iPhone was lost.