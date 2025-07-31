‘I Have Not Made Any Statement Against Premanand Maharaj Ji, It Was For Aniruddhacharya’, Khushboo Patani Clarified Her Stand

Recently, religious narrator Aniruddhacharya Maharaj said something about girls that has given rise to a new controversy, over which the Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, was furious over his statement. However, Khushboo is currently embroiled in another controversy in which it is being claimed that Disha has made this comment about Premananda Ji Maharaj. Because of this, there is tremendous anger among his devotees and followers.

Khushboo Patani

Let us tell you that Khushboo is currently facing the wrath of Premanand Ji Maharaj’s followers. She issued a statement on Instagram and clarified the whole matter. Khushboo has said, ‘I came to know that a false story is being spread online, in which my name is being linked with revered spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj Ji, and baseless claims are being made that I have said something about him. Let me make it clear that I have not made any statement against Premanand Maharaj Ji. All my words were in response to the anti-women comments made by Aniruddha and were only against him.’

Khushboo Patani

Khushboo has written in her post that she is upset to see that people are twisting her words and dragging her and her family into something that they have nothing to do with. She wrote, ‘I am saddened to see that people are twisting my words, dragging my and my family’s name into something that we have nothing to do with. This kind of misinformation is not only unethical but also dangerous.’

Khushboo Patani

Khushboo wrote a message to those spreading false information at the end of her post and said that if this continues, she can take legal action. She wrote, ‘For those who spread lies, the truth always prevails. I request everyone to stop tampering with the truth. Please refrain from spreading such videos and misinformation. If this continues, I will be forced to take legal action against these derogatory contents.’