Kanika Mann Started Crying On The Sets of Roohaniyat While Enacting an Intimate Scene With Arjun Bijlani, Deets Inside

Popular TV actress Kanika Mann has worked with Arjun Bijlani in the web series ‘Roohaniyat’. The first season of this series came on the OTT platform Prime Video in the year 2022, and the second season premiered in July of the same year. In this series, there were some intimate scenes between Kanika Mann and Arjun Bijlani, which the actress had a hard condition to do. It is being said that Kanika started crying on the set itself.

Let us tell you that Kanika Mann revealed this in a conversation with one of the media houses and also said that when she started crying, Arjun Bijlani left the set in embarrassment. Arjun felt that maybe Kanika had become uncomfortable because of him. Kanika Mann told, ‘I cried while doing that scene. I was not comfortable. There are many people on the set. Yes, the number of people is reduced while shooting such scenes, but still, it was strange, and I started crying. I told him to let this scene be.’

Kanika further said, ‘Arjun felt something strange because of me crying over there. He felt that I became uncomfortable because of him. He left the set. I apologized to him, since he is my senior. He has taught me a lot. I respect him a lot. I apologized to Arjun and then did that scene comfortably.’ Let us tell you that Arjun Bijlani is 11 years older than Kanika Mann.

Talking about Kanika Mann’s career, she started with a small role in ‘Badho Bahu’ in the year 2018. Then she became famous in every household with ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’. In the year 2024, she appeared in the TV show ‘Chand Jalan Laga’. At the same time, Arjun Bijlani has worked in many TV shows and films. He appeared in a cameo in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Last year, he also appeared in ‘Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited’.