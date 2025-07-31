Ishita Dutta And Her Son Vayu Hospitalized Once Again, Shared Picture of Her Hands With A Cannula On Instagram

Popular TV and small screen actress Ishita Dutta, who played the role of Ajay Devgn’s daughter in the film ‘Drishyam’, recently gave birth to a daughter. After becoming a mother for the second time, both Ishita and her son, Vayu, have fallen ill and are hospitalized. The actress has said that since becoming a mother again, she and her son, Vayu, are ill, and due to this, she has also lost a lot of weight.

Ishita Dutta

Let us tell you that Ishita Dutta has recently become the mother of a daughter. The actress has posted on Instagram that since becoming a mother again, she and her two-year-old son, Vayu, are ill. She has shared a picture of herself and her son on social media and given a health update. The actress has shared a picture of her son Vayu’s hands along with hers on her Instagram story, in which a cannula is seen in both of their hands.

Ishita Dutta’s Post

In the post shared by the actress on the internet, she has said that she and her son Vayu have not been well for the last month. While giving her health update, Ishita wrote, ‘This month has been very difficult. At this time, when I should have been with my newborn baby, I was making rounds of the hospital. Thankfully, both Vayu and I are much better now.’ Along with this, she has also answered the questions of the people, in which everyone was asking about her decreasing weight.

Ishita Dutta

The actress has given the reason for this and said, ‘Many of you are asking me about my weight loss, but I have not lost it intentionally; rather, it has happened due to my illness.’ Let us tell you that Ishita recently became a mother for the second time on June 10. Recently, she and her husband, Vatsal Seth, shared a very cute video on social media, revealing the name of their daughter. They said that they have named their daughter Veda. All the members of their family are seen in this video.