Vijay Sethupathi Slams Harassment Allegations: ‘Filthy, Jealous Attempt To Tarnish My Film’s Success’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has responded strongly to allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a woman on social media. Calling the accusations “filthy” and “laughable,” the Tamil star claimed the woman was seeking attention and trying to malign his image ahead of the release of his latest film Thalaivan Thalaivii.

“Anyone who knows me will laugh at this,” Vijay told Deccan Chronicle. “I know myself. This can’t shake me. My friends and family are hurt, but I’ve told them—ignore it. She wants her few minutes of fame; let her have it.”

The actor said his legal team has filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell and stressed that such targeting isn’t new to him. “I’ve survived seven years of whisper campaigns. This is no different. It won’t break me,” he added.

Sethupathi believes the timing of the allegation is suspicious. “My new film is doing well. Some jealous elements think they can ruin it by dragging me into controversy. But it doesn’t work like that anymore. Anyone can post anything today—there are no checks, no filters,” he said.

The controversy began when a woman named Ramya Mohan accused Vijay on X (formerly Twitter) of making lewd offers in exchange for “caravan favours” and “drives.” Her now-deleted post alleged a broader “drug-sex nexus” in the Tamil film industry, accusing stars of double standards and exploitative behaviour.

Vijay, known for critically acclaimed films like Super Deluxe, Viduthalai, and Maharaja, has denied all charges and reiterated his commitment to dealing with the issue legally.