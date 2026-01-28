Orry Calls Ibrahim Ali Khan “Shameless” on Elvish Yadav’s Podcast, Calls Kartik Aryan “Playboy”

The ongoing fallout between social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan appears to be getting more intense. Once known for their close friendship and frequent public appearances together, the two have now unfollowed each other on social media, signalling a clear breakdown in their relationship. Adding fuel to the controversy, Orry has publicly demanded an apology from Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s mother, alleging that she had traumatized him.

Orry Targets Ibrahim Ali Khan

However, he has not revealed the exact reason behind this claim. The feud took another sharp turn after Orry appeared on Elvish Yadav’s podcast, where he reportedly lashed out at Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara’s brother. Although the full episode has not yet been released, a report by one of the media houses has revealed details from the promo. In the teaser, Elvish Yadav asked Orry, “Who is the most shameless person in the industry?”

Without hesitation, Orry named Ibrahim Ali Khan, adding, “Invite him to your podcast.” The remark has already sparked strong reactions online. During the same conversation, Orry also referred to Kartik Aaryan as a playboy, further adding to the controversy surrounding his remarks about industry insiders. The tension between Orry and Sara Ali Khan reportedly intensified after Orry shared a video in which he was asked to name the three worst names he knew.

Without mentioning surnames, the names Amrita, Sara, and Palak appeared in the clip, which many viewers linked to Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari. The video quickly went viral and sparked backlash, deepening the rift between the influencer and the actress. In the podcast, Orry also spoke about how his friendship with Sara Ali Khan began, dismissing the idea that he was automatically part of an elite Bollywood circle.

“There’s an app called AskFM, where people ask me a lot of questions about Sara. One day I messaged her on Facebook and told her that people are asking a lot of questions about her, and I’m answering them. AskFM became very popular,” Orry shared. At the time, the two had not even met in person. Their first meeting took place in New York, where a mutual friend had arranged a dinner. “He fell asleep, but Sara came, and we went to dinner. After that, we kept meeting, and then we became good friends,” Orry recalled.