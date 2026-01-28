Ajit Pawar Dies: Plane Crash Kills Maharashtra’s Prominent Politician

A plane crash in western India on 28 January 2026 has killed Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with four others, according to India’s aviation regulator.

What Happened with Ajit Pawar

The aircraft, a Learjet 45 that took off from Mumbai, was attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pawar’s home region when it crash-landed and came down, killing all on board. The chartered flight was making a second approach to the airport when the accident occurred. Two members of Pawar’s staff and two crew members were also killed alongside him.

Initial reports indicated the aircraft exploded and caught fire on impact, making rescue efforts impossible. The cause of the crash has not yet been officially confirmed and is under investigation.

Who Was Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, aged 66, was a senior politician in Maharashtra state politics. He served as Deputy Chief Minister. Pawar built his political base in the sugar-growing belt of western Maharashtra and was known for his grassroots influence.

He played a key role in state governance as part of the ruling alliance aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition. Pawar was also the nephew of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Immediate Aftermath and Reactions

The news of Pawar’s death prompted an outpouring of shock and grief across Maharashtra. Crowds gathered outside the Baramati hospital where his body was taken. The state declared three days of mourning, with flags at half-mast and public events cancelled. Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the loss as emotional and profound.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, calling Pawar’s death “very shocking and saddening”.



What Comes Next

Authorities, including India’s civil aviation regulator and accident investigation agencies, have launched inquiries to determine the cause of the crash. Further details are expected as investigations continue.