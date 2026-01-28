Karan Wahi Breaks Silence on Marriage Rumours with Jennifer Winget, Calls It “Fake News”

The long-standing friendship between Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget recently became the centre of attention after marriage rumours about the two went viral on social media. On Wednesday, speculation spread like wildfire, leaving fans of the popular television stars extremely excited. Congratulations flooded social media, with many believing that the much-loved duo was finally tying the knot.

However, Karan Wahi has now cleared the air and put an end to the rumours. In a conversation with one of the media houses, the 39-year-old actor gave a clear and direct response to the marriage speculation. “This is fake news,” Karan Wahi said, dismissing the reports outright. Karan has always referred to Jennifer Winget, who is a year older than him, as a close friend, and this time was no different. His statement has now effectively shut down the ongoing wedding rumours.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi have shared a close bond since their early days in the television industry. The two became household names after starring together in the hit medical drama ‘Dil Mill Gaye’, where Jennifer played Dr. Riddhima Gupta and Karan Wahi essayed the role of Dr. Siddhant Modi. Nearly 14 years later, the duo reunited on screen in the 2024 web series ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’, further reigniting fans’ admiration for their chemistry.

Fans have always loved Karan and Jennifer’s on-screen and off-screen camaraderie, which is why the marriage rumours were quickly believed. Over the years, there have also been multiple reports linking the two romantically, though neither has ever confirmed a relationship beyond friendship. As soon as the wedding buzz surfaced, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, proving just how popular the duo remains.

On the personal front, Karan Wahi has been single for some time now. He was previously in a relationship with Uditi Singh. Jennifer Winget, meanwhile, is divorced. She married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2012, but the marriage ended in November 2014, just two years later. On the work front, Jennifer Winget will soon be seen in an upcoming Netflix web series directed by Rensil D’Silva. While the title of the project is yet to be announced, the series is special as it marks Parineeti Chopra’s web series debut.