Orry Takes a Dig at Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola Amid Divorce Buzz: “Going to Take…”

Social media personality Orry has seemingly reacted to the ongoing reports surrounding actor Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola’s alleged divorce. His remarks have once again sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering about the circumstances surrounding the couple’s reported separation.

Gaurav Khanna, known for his work in television, has been in the spotlight amid reports about trouble in his marriage with Akanksha Chamola. While the couple has largely maintained privacy around their personal life, discussions about their relationship have continued to circulate online.

Amid the speculation, Orry reportedly took a swipe at Akanksha Chamola. In a remark that quickly caught attention, he appeared to suggest that she could be seeking a financial settlement following the reported separation. His comment, particularly the phrase “going to take settlement,” triggered reactions from social media users.

Orry, who is known for his outspoken social media presence and interactions with several Bollywood and television celebrities, often finds himself at the centre of online conversations because of his candid comments. His latest remark has added another layer to the ongoing discussion about Gaurav and Akanksha’s relationship.

However, it is important to note that social media comments and reports surrounding celebrity relationships should be treated cautiously unless the people involved officially confirm the details. Neither Gaurav Khanna nor Akanksha Chamola has publicly confirmed all the claims circulating about their alleged divorce or the details of any settlement.

The reports have nevertheless generated considerable interest among fans of the actor. Gaurav has built a strong following through his television career, while Akanksha has also remained familiar to audiences through her association with the entertainment industry.

As speculation continues, fans are waiting for an official word from the couple regarding the status of their marriage. Until then, Orry’s comment has become a talking point online, with netizens debating whether his statement was meant seriously or simply as a sarcastic remark.

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