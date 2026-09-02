Samay Raina Calls Archana Puran Singh’s Sons ‘Nalle Bete’: What Do They Actually Do?

Comedian Samay Raina has once again grabbed attention with his unfiltered humour after taking a sharp dig at actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh’s family. During a recent conversation, Samay reportedly referred to Archana’s sons and husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, as “jobless,” leaving viewers curious about the family’s professional lives.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been one of the familiar couples in the Indian entertainment industry. While Archana is currently widely recognised for her appearances on comedy shows, Parmeet has worked extensively as an actor and director. The couple has two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi.

Samay’s “nalle bete” remark quickly became a talking point among fans. Known for his straightforward and often controversial style of comedy, the comedian is no stranger to making jokes about celebrities and their personal lives. His comments are frequently delivered in a humorous context, though they sometimes attract criticism online.

But what do Archana and Parmeet’s sons actually do?

Aryamann Sethi has largely stayed away from the constant limelight surrounding his parents. He has shown an interest in the entertainment world and has been associated with creative projects. His younger brother, Ayushmaan Sethi, has also explored acting and other creative pursuits.

Parmeet Sethi, meanwhile, has had a long career in the Hindi entertainment industry. Apart from acting in films and television projects, he has also worked behind the camera as a director. Archana herself has enjoyed a successful career spanning films, television and comedy shows.

Therefore, Samay’s “jobless” comment appears to have been made in the spirit of comedy rather than as a literal description of the family’s professional status. However, the remark has nevertheless prompted social media users to discuss the careers of Archana’s husband and sons.

The exchange has once again highlighted how celebrity families often become part of comedians’ jokes, particularly when their personal and professional lives are already familiar to audiences. Whether viewers found Samay’s comment hilarious or too harsh, his remark has certainly managed to generate plenty of buzz online.